Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India have suffered sharp losses following a dramatic reversal in precious metal prices, with gold funds declining 31% and silver funds plunging 62% from their January 29 peaks. According to a Value Research report, investors who entered the market near the record highs have been hit hardest, particularly those who invested in silver ETFs after the strong rally.

However, long-term investors remain substantially better placed. The largest gold ETF has delivered an annualised return of 24.1% over the past three years, highlighting the difference between long-term investment performance and returns earned by investors who entered at elevated valuations.

The correction has also exposed the risks of chasing assets after a sharp rally, with late investors bearing a disproportionate share of the losses.

Rising US interest rates and stronger dollar weigh on gold The recent decline in gold prices has been driven partly by changing expectations around US monetary policy. Gold does not generate interest income, making it less attractive when interest rates rise and more appealing when borrowing costs decline, the report noted.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates in September for the first time in three years. Minutes of its October meeting, released on November 18, indicated that almost all policymakers believed further rate increases would likely be appropriate.

The prospect of tighter monetary policy strengthened the US dollar to its highest level since March 2025, putting additional pressure on gold.

Spot gold was trading near $3,530 an ounce on November 25, its lowest level since early September 2025 and more than a third below its January record.

In India, the decline has been relatively smaller, with the largest gold ETF falling 31%. A weaker rupee and the increase in import duty to 15% in May have helped cushion domestic prices. Nevertheless, volatility remains high. On November 25, the largest gold ETF declined 2.8%, while the biggest silver ETF fell 5.8%.

Record ETF inflows expose risks of chasing returns Indian investors poured a record ₹24,040 crore into gold ETFs in January, almost matching the ₹24,029 crore attracted by equity funds during the month, the investment research platform stated.

Nearly three-quarters of the gold ETF inflows over three years arrived during the eight months to April 2026. Despite the subsequent price correction, investors continued buying, adding another ₹25,359 crore between February and October.

This took cumulative gold ETF inflows to ₹49,399 crore in the first 10 months, exceeding the entire amount collected in 2025.

Silver ETFs also witnessed strong demand, attracting ₹3,092 crore in October, 57% more than in September.

The trend highlights the gap between a fund's investment returns and the actual returns earned by investors who enter at different price levels. For instance, a monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) of ₹1,000 in the largest silver ETF over the past year would have turned an investment of ₹12,000 into approximately ₹7,510.

Why silver has suffered a deeper correction Silver's steeper decline reflects its much stronger rally before the reversal. In the year to January 29, the largest gold ETF gained 113%, while its silver counterpart surged 308%.

Also Read | Gold price outlook: HSBC warns correction may deepen further

Silver subsequently dropped to around $40 an ounce, nearly two-thirds below its January peak.

Unlike gold, silver does not benefit from central bank reserve demand. Its prices depend more heavily on private investor sentiment and industrial consumption.

The Silver Institute expects industrial demand to decline 5% this year, with solar-related demand falling 19%.

Silver is also considerably more volatile than gold. Its annualised three-year volatility stands at 44.7%, compared with 20.5% for gold and 14% for the Nifty 50.

Gold's role as a portfolio hedge remains Despite the correction, gold's long-term investment rationale remains intact as a hedge against monetary and financial system uncertainties, including frozen foreign exchange reserves and concerns over the US dollar.