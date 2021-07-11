Bought land for 5 lakh and sold at 59 lakh. How to save income tax

First option is to invest the sale consideration to purchase a house within two year or get a house constructed within three years from the date of sale of the plot as per the provisions of Section 54 F of the Income Tax Act. In case the full sale consideration is not utilized for acquisition of a residential house before the due date of filing of your income tax return, which as extended is 30th September 2021, you need to deposit the unutilized amount in an account under Capital Gain Account Scheme with a bank. This money should be used within the original time of two years or three years for purpose of purchase or construction of the house. In case you fail to do so the same will become taxable in your hand after expiry of the period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}