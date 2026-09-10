Bought multiple homes after selling one property? This ₹23.76 crore tax case has an important lesson for homeowners

A Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has allowed a taxpayer’s claim for Section 54 exemption on investments made in more than one property, while also allowing expenses incurred to make a newly purchased flat habitable.
The ruling, in Vivek Juneja v. ACIT, ITA No. 8512/Mum/2025, concerns Assessment Year 2013-14 and is important because the Section 54 provision applicable at that time was different from the law that applies to later assessment years. The order was pronounced on 29 May 2026.
The case involved an immovable property jointly owned by Juneja and his mother. After the property was sold, Juneja received ₹23.76 crore, representing his 50% share of the sale consideration. He reported long-term capital gains and claimed deductions under Section 54 and Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act.
He purchased a new flat in Raj Classic for ₹4.90 crore and also incurred ₹40.44 lakh on work in the property. The remaining ₹8.43 crore was deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS). He subsequently withdrew amounts from the CGAS and invested in two other properties.
The Assessing Officer (AO) questioned both the expenditure on the new flat and the taxpayer’s claim for Section 54 relief on subsequent investments.
On the ₹40.44 lakh expenditure, the AO took the view that some expenses related to air conditioning, painting, polishing, furniture, kitchen cabinets and appliances and were not necessarily required to make the house habitable. The AO therefore allowed only ₹20 lakh and disallowed ₹20.44 lakh.
The ITAT disagreed. It noted that the flat was not habitable when Juneja acquired it and that the documents and invoices showed the disputed expenditure was towards civil and electrical work. The Tribunal found that the department's conclusion was not supported by the evidence and directed the AO to delete the entire ₹20.44 lakh disallowance.
The larger dispute concerned the ₹8.43 crore placed in CGAS and investments subsequently made in two properties. The AO argued that once Juneja had already claimed Section 54 relief for the Raj Classic flat, he could not claim further relief for additional properties.
The ITAT rejected this reasoning. It said there was no specific statutory provision under the law applicable to AY 2013-14 that barred the taxpayer from claiming relief merely because he had invested in more than one house.
The Tribunal focused on the wording of Section 54 applicable during AY 2013-14. At that time, the provision referred to investment in “a residential house”. The law was subsequently amended to use the expression “one residential house in India”, with effect from 1 April 2015, applicable from AY 2015-16 onwards.
The ITAT relied on judicial interpretations of the earlier wording, including the Bombay High Court's decision in Krishnagopal B. Nangpal v. DCIT. The Tribunal noted that courts had interpreted “a residential house” in the pre-amendment provision as capable of including more than one residential house.
The Tribunal also referred to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the 2014 amendment, which stated that certain courts had interpreted Section 54 as allowing exemption where investment was made in more than one residential house. The amendment was intended to restrict the benefit to one residential house in India and was made effective prospectively from AY 2015-16.
The ITAT therefore held that the taxpayer could not be denied the Section 54 benefit for AY 2013-14 merely because the capital gains were invested in more than one property. It also held that the amount deposited in the CGAS was not taxable in the year under consideration merely because the taxpayer had already claimed Section 54 relief on the Raj Classic property.
The ruling is consequently relevant primarily to older property transactions governed by the pre-April 2015 Section 54 provision. It should not be read as permitting multiple-house Section 54 claims under the post-amendment regime.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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