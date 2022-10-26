Purchase of the plot by you in your wife’s name will be treated as gift to your wife. As per the provisions of Section 64 of Income Tax Act, all the income arising on property gifted to your spouse is required to be added in your hands. So capital gains on sale of both the plots will be taxed in your hands. Broadly there are two provisions under which one can claim the exemption from long term capital gains. You can not claim exemption under Section 54F as you already have two flats in your name as the law permits one to have note more than one residential house at the time of sale of the asset in addition to one on which is being acquired to claim the exemption.