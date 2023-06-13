The popular myths about investment advisers that need to be corrected1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Advisers take time to plan the portfolio according to the expectations and needs of the family and this financial planning does not need to get altered very frequently.
Market regulator Sebi tightened regulations for registered investment advisers (RIAs) to ensure that only non-conflicted advisers give investment advice. It barred wealth managers (distributors) from offering any sort of advice. These regulations did not find favour wealth managers, who make anywhere between 1% and 5% commission on investment products. An adviser, however, may only get a small percentage of that as advisory fees.
