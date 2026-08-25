Breaking your FD before maturity? Check these 5 things before withdrawing your fixed deposit

The equity market in India has lagged over the last 12 months, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index slipping 3.32%. As a result, many investors are turning back to fixed-income investment options such as fixed deposits, bonds and other money market instruments.

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain a popular choice for predictable returns and capital safety. At present, several leading public-sector, small finance and private banks are offering rates of up to 8.50%.

Yet, health emergencies, urgent financial needs or shifting priorities often push individuals to break their FDs before maturity. Before making a premature withdrawal, it is vital to understand the costs and plan carefully.

Here are several important factors that all fixed deposit investors must check before breaking their fixed deposits.

5 things to check before breaking fixed deposit early

1. Premature FD withdrawal penalty: How much can the bank charge? Banking institutions may charge a penalty or fee for closing an FD before its maturity date. This is usually done in accordance with the bank's policies and the terms and conditions of an individual's deposit.

2. FD interest rate after premature withdrawal: What will you actually earn? An investor who withdraws fixed deposits before maturity may not earn the interest rate originally offered when they opened the FD. The bank may, at its discretion, calculate interest based on the rate applicable to the period during which the deposit was actually held.

3. Tax on FD interest: What are implications of early withdrawal? Any interest earned on an FD is taxable under the applicable income tax rules. Hence, calculate tax implications before proceeding with early withdrawal.

4. Loan against FD or overdraft: Can you avoid breaking your fixed deposit? If you need funds urgently, you can also contact your bank to ask whether they offer account holders a loan or an overdraft facility against fixed deposits. Knowing about this facility and calculating the costs in both cases may permit a fixed deposit holder to access funds without closing the deposit, although borrowing costs and associated terms and conditions must be carefully checked and analysed.

5. Calculate total cost of breaking your FD before maturity To plan your fixed deposit withdrawal strategically, you should focus not only on the applicable penalties but also on calculating the interest you may lose, any applicable charges, and the potential tax implications. Then carefully compare this amount with the amount you actually need and the benefits of withdrawing early.

Consider whether a partial withdrawal (if allowed) can meet your immediate requirement while allowing the remaining fixed deposit investment to continue earning interest. Also, review your short-term needs against the long-term costs to help you make informed decisions.

Significance of proper planning before withdrawal of fixed deposits Breaking a fixed deposit can make sense when you have an urgent and indispensable financial requirement, but it should be a calculated decision. Several basic steps, such as reviewing your bank’s premature withdrawal rules, comparing costs and exploring all alternatives, should be taken before making the final decision.

In case the need is temporary, an FD-backed loan or overdraft facility may be worth considering. Taking a few minutes to compare your options can help you access funds when needed while protecting your savings and returns.