Money
Breathless? Know the costs of rising air pollution in cities
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 23 Nov 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Summary
- Air purifiers, nebulizers and N-95 masks are now a way of life, as are visits to pulmonologists.
Most people look forward to celebrating the joyous occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. But many residents of the National Capital Region have begun to dread the festive season. And, for a reason. That is the season when they have their eyes glued to the air quality index (AQI), as farm fires continue to burn bright in the neighbouring states when famers set fire to the crop stubble. Add to this the pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers and the air quality gushes into the hazardous category. And you then see a steady line of people flocking to hospitals due to breathing problems.
