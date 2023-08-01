Portability of brokers: Succour for investors?3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:53 PM IST
Broker default episodes, when there is no broker portability, is marked by forced liquidations that creates risk exposures and eliminates potential risk-taking market participants who are capable of tolerating market risk at a critical time.
A total of 39 broker defaults occurred between 2017 and 2022. One such episode in 2019 impacted millions of investors—their accounts were frozen and there were delays in transacting their rightfully owned securities and funds. Despite a provision allowing a change of broker, there was no way these investors could access their securities and funds through another broker. Multiple reasons were cited—the broking firm was not transferring the shares from pool account to DP holding account, payout requests were not being honoured, etc. Primarily, it was misuse of client’s securities and funds that added to the complexity.
