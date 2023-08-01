Portability of brokers: Succour for investors?

A transition towards gross margined accounts instead of net margined accounts is recommended to enable portability. In gross margined accounts, clients should individually have sufficient collateral with the CCP to fully margin their positions. Thus, while porting such clients, no additional collateral would be required by receiving trading member/brokerage. Despite the transfer, margin requirements would not change in this scenario. The CCPs that transferred net margined accounts found it challenging and noted that significant effort was required by stakeholders to reconcile client positions. Other constraints cited in portability have been KYC and anti-money laundering requirements. However, in the US, temporary waivers are provided to facilitate portability and thus lessons follow for India.

