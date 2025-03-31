How to keep your broking account ‘active’

“While re-KYC can be a friction point, it is now widely required. Banks, too, require it at regular intervals if there is no activity in the account. It is better to just place a small trade with the broker to avoid the hassle. The good part is that re-KYC can be done online in most cases. Exceptions to online KYC are Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) accounts, partnerships and corporate accounts. These have to be done offline and can be tedious," pointed out Kavitha Menon, founder of Probitus Wealth.