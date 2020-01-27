NEW DELHI : As the clamour grows for more money into the pockets of consumers and households to boost consumption in the economy, the government is discussing multiple options on cuts in personal income tax in the forthcoming Union Budget.

A final decision on personal income tax cuts will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next few days.

The options being considered by the Finance Ministry include acting on suggestions of task force on direct tax simplification.

A tweaking of tax slabs is on also on the agenda and as part of the restructuring the government may raise the minimum exemption limit from the current 2.5 lakh.

Among the measures being considered include increasing tax saving measures through various options. Sources say the government is also considering tax saving options through infrastructure bonds. Under this window, tax saving may be allowed via infra bonds of up to 50,000 a year.

The panel on direct taxes code (DTC) has suggested the widening of the income tax slabs. It has suggested that the 10% tax slab should be extended up to 10 lakh, which will bring a significant relief to a large chunk of taxpayers.

Between 10-20 lakh, the tax slab is pegged at 20 per cent while from 20 lakh to 2 crore it is 30 per cent and beyond 2 crore it is 35 per cent.

If these recommendations are approved, approximately 1.47 crore taxpayers would move from the 20% slab to the 10% slab. The task force has retained the basic exemption level at 2.5 lakh for general income taxpayers.

As per the Budget 2019 announcement, no changes in the income tax slabs and rates had been proposed. A rebate of 12,500 was made available for all taxpayers with taxable income up to 5 lakh. The standard deduction for financial year 2019-20 was kept at 50,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started a new tradition of bringing budget papers in a traditional bahi-khata form. (Mint)

Income tax changes made during 6 years of Modi government

4 min read . 08:19 AM IST
The department has given time till 27 October for stakeholders to give comments on the proposed amendment to Income Tax rule 17A and form 10A, the CBDT said. Photo: iStock

Income tax slabs and rates for FY 2019-20

2 min read . 26 Jan 2020
The exchequer was shaved off ₹1.45 trillion as the govt slashed corporate tax rates up to 10 percentage points, the biggest reduction in 28 years (Photo: Reuters)

Room for income tax relief limited as collections may fall short

3 min read . 26 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue