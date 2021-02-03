Budget 2021 proposes dispute resolution committee for small taxpayers

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for 2021-21, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, has proposed setting up of a Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to provide faster relief to taxpayers. The DRC will cater to small taxpayers having taxable income of up to ₹50 lakh and disputed income up to ₹10 lakh. It will have powers to reduce, waive any penalty or provide immunity from offences punishable under the Income Tax Act.

The government has been working towards faceless assessments to bring in more transparency in processes. The tax department has launched faceless assessment, appeal and penalty mechanisms. The reforms are expected to result in reduced disputes. However, the government wants to provide an alternative forum for small taxpayers where they take their tax disputes.

“India’s has been ranked 88 in the World Rule of Law Index 2020 in terms of accessibility of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. We have a multi-layered and time-consuming dispute resolution mechanism for taxation...Given this, small taxpayers need to do a cost-benefit analysis in deciding which issues are worthwhile to litigate," said Tarun Kumar, a Delhi-based chartered accountant.

“Since as of now, the court system remains the single most important way for taxpayer’s ex-post resolution, this alternative mechanism through the DRC shall help taxpayers in preventing new disputes and settling the issue at the very initial stage resulting in savings of time and litigation cost," said Kumar.

Budget 2021 has also proposed amending the act which shall discontinue Income-Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC). ITSC ceased to operate, effective 1 February, 2021, and an interim board will be constituted for pending cases.

The assessee has the option to withdraw such application within three months from the date of commencement of Finance Act 2021. “DRC is going to replace ITSC and this DRC scheme shall impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability by eliminating interfaces to the extent technologically feasible," said Sudhir Kaushik, CEO, Taxspanner.com.