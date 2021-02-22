Budget 2021: What high-income earners need to know

Interest on Provident Fund (PF) was considered to be one of the reliable and tax-free avenues of income for the salaried class. Effective 1 April 2021, the exemption on PF interest on employee contributions to PF, would be limited only to the extent the contributions by the employee do not exceed ₹250,000 in aggregate, during the year. Budget 2020 had already capped the non-taxable employer PF contributions to ₹7.50 lakhs and had also provided that interest on such contributions which exceed the ceiling of ₹7.50 lakhs would be taxable. With the current proposal, interest on employee contributions beyond the annual aggregate amount of ₹2.50 lakhs would also be taxable. Hence, employees would now need to relook at the tax implications of contribution to PF.

