Budget 2022 proposes to make it easier to get refund on wrong TDS

“It is proposed that a new section 239A may be inserted in the Act to provide that such a person, who has made the deduction of tax under such an agreement or arrangement and borne the tax liability, when no tax deduction was required, may file an application for refund of such tax deducted before the Assessing Officer," as per memorandum to the Finance Bill. There are many other payments besides rent which attract TDS on transactions done with NRI.