As union budget is fast approaching, middle class is eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms that would enable them curtail their tax outgo. Their budget expectations in this regard is very high because this will be the last full budget of the incumbent Narendra Modi-led central government and the upcoming budget is expected to be a populist budget. Middle class is expecting that there would be rise in some tax exemption limits available under various sections like, Section 80C, Section 80D, Section 87A etc.

