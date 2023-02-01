Budget 2023: 7 populist demands from the finance minister

Recently, at an event, Hon’ble Finance Minister (FM) said, “I belong to middle class & identify myself as middle class so I can understand them." She added that she was aware of the middle class expectations from the upcoming Budget but also reminded that the present government had not levied any additional tax on them. In this backdrop and considering that this is the last budget of the incumbent government before the 2024 General Elections, middle-class families are expecting a populist Budget 2023. While there are several asks, we have attempted to capture some of the prominent ones in this article.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}