Budget 2023: A look at old vs new current income tax slabs2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 10:25 AM IST
- Budget 2023: The basic personal tax exemption limit was last revised in 2014
Old vs new current income tax slabs: When it comes to Budget, the only thing that the salaried class look forward to is the income tax rebate. In a big disappointment for the salaried class, FM Sitharaman did not announce any change in income tax slabs for 2022-23. The income tax slabs have not been changed since 2014. The basic personal tax exemption limit was last revised in 2014. FM Sitharaman introduced a new tax regime while presenting budget 2020. However, the new tax regime remains optional for taxpayers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×