Budget 2023: A look at old vs new current income tax slabs

Old vs new current income tax slabs: When it comes to Budget, the only thing that the salaried class look forward to is the income tax rebate. In a big disappointment for the salaried class, FM Sitharaman did not announce any change in income tax slabs for 2022-23. The income tax slabs have not been changed since 2014. The basic personal tax exemption limit was last revised in 2014. FM Sitharaman introduced a new tax regime while presenting budget 2020. However, the new tax regime remains optional for taxpayers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}