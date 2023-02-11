Budget 2023 Amendments – A dampener in HNI’s housing dreams?
The proposals in Finance Bill 2023 relating to Income-tax amendments can be widely considered to have received mixed reactions from the high-net-worth individual (HNI) community.
The proposals in Finance Bill 2023 relating to Income-tax amendments can be widely considered to have received mixed reactions from the high-net-worth individual (HNI) community. While the move of reducing the highest surcharge rate from 37% to 25%, effectively reducing the total tax rate from 42.74% to 39% was widely celebrated; the restriction imposed on capital gains exemptions to INR 100mn with respect to reinvestment in residential property and increase in TCS rate on foreign remittances to 20% have left a bitter-sweet taste.
