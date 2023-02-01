Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Budget 2023: FM announces this for Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)
Back

Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of 30 lakh from 15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," she announced.

Catch all the Budget Live News Updates here 

Finance Minister Nirmala today increased the limit on the small savings scheme Post Office Monthly Income Scheme(POMIS). The new limit will be 9 lakh from 4.5 lakh for a single accounts and 15 lakh from 9 lakh for joint account holders.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout