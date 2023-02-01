Budget 2023: FM announces this for Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)
Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme
Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," she announced.
