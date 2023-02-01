Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," she announced.

Finance Minister Nirmala today increased the limit on the small savings scheme Post Office Monthly Income Scheme(POMIS). The new limit will be ₹9 lakh from ₹4.5 lakh for a single accounts and ₹15 lakh from ₹9 lakh for joint account holders.