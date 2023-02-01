Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Budget 2023: FM announces this for Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)

Budget 2023: FM announces this for Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST Livemint
Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of 30 lakh from 15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," she announced.

Catch all the Budget Live News Updates here 

Finance Minister Nirmala today increased the limit on the small savings scheme Post Office Monthly Income Scheme(POMIS). The new limit will be 9 lakh from 4.5 lakh for a single accounts and 15 lakh from 9 lakh for joint account holders.

