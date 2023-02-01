Budget 2023: FM announces this for Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS)1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme
Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme
Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," she announced.
Finance Minister Nirmala today extended the maximum deposit for the senior citizens saving scheme. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of ₹30 lakh from ₹15 lakh, announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," she announced.
Catch all the Budget Live News Updates here
Catch all the Budget Live News Updates here
Finance Minister Nirmala today increased the limit on the small savings scheme Post Office Monthly Income Scheme(POMIS). The new limit will be ₹9 lakh from ₹4.5 lakh for a single accounts and ₹15 lakh from ₹9 lakh for joint account holders.