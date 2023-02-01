Budget 2023: Govt increases limit for Post Office Monthly Income Scheme. New rates here
- The new limit will be ₹9 lakh from ₹4.5 lakh for asingle accounts and ₹15 lakh from ₹9 lakh for joint account holders.
Finance Minister Nirmala today increased the limit on the small savings scheme Post Office Monthly Income Scheme(POMIS). The new limit will be ₹9 lakh from ₹4.5 lakh for asingle accounts and ₹15 lakh from ₹9 lakh for joint account holders.
