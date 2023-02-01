Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Budget 2023: Govt increases limit for Post Office Monthly Income Scheme. New rates here

Budget 2023: Govt increases limit for Post Office Monthly Income Scheme. New rates here

1 min read . 12:12 PM IST Livemint
New Indian Rupee 2000 Currency Note after Demonitization (iStockphoto)

  • The new limit will be 9 lakh from 4.5 lakh for asingle accounts and 15 lakh from 9 lakh for joint account holders.

Finance Minister Nirmala today increased the limit on the small savings scheme Post Office Monthly Income Scheme(POMIS).  The new limit will be   9 lakh from 4.5 lakh for asingle accounts and 15 lakh from 9 lakh for joint account holders.

