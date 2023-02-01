Budget 2023: Big relief for taxpayers! Income tax limit increased

"It's heartening to see that the new income tax slabs are offering considerable respite to low income groups and the great Indian middle class. Raising the bar for 0 income tax from ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh and reducing the taxation for those earning between ₹6 - 9 lakh and ₹12-15 lakh will definitely leave more disposable income for many Indians who had been reeling under the impact of inflation. This is likely to have a positive impact on consumer spending and the economy at large. In addition, even high-income groups will enjoy a lower tax rate of 39% instead of 42.7%. We can already see the positive impact this has had on the stock markets as well with SENSEX surging over 750 points almost immediately after the budget announcement." said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at Grip