Budget 2023: This is how much tax you can save under New Tax Regime

-Rebate under Section 87A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 is available to resident individuals only whereby for taxable income up to ₹5,00,000 individuals are not required to pay tax under OTR and NTR. However, to make the NTR a preferred option, the Budget proposes to extend the rebate for taxable income up to ₹7,00,000 under the NTR only. The comparative tax savings owing to such amendment (i.e., OTR-NTR vs OTR-proposed NTR) would be to the tune of ₹32,500 as compared to the earlier savings of ₹20,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}