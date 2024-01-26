Budget Book: 10 important terms and their meanings you must know ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements
In order to comprehend income-tax related changes that could be rolled out in the forthcoming Budget 2024, it is imperative to understand these ten terms.
Millions of taxpayers around the country are eagerly awaiting Feb 1 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last (interim) Budget before the 2024 general elections. Taxpayers’ expectations include slashing of tax rate, rollout of tax exemptions and slashing of TDS (tax deducted on source) on virtual digital assets (VDA), among others.