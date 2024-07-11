Budget 2024: 8 changes salaried taxpayers want in NPS from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Budget 2024: According to Personal Finance experts, salaried taxpayers are calling for significant reforms in NPS, including an increase in the additional tax deduction limit and raising the tax-free withdrawal limit at maturity

Sangeeta Ojha
First Published11 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Budget 2024: Salaried taxpayers want changes in NPS from FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Budget 2024: Salaried taxpayers want changes in NPS from FM Nirmala Sitharaman.(Pixabay)

Budget 2024: The National Pension System (NPS) in India is at the centre of demands for significant reforms by salaried taxpayers. According to Personal Finance experts, there is a growing consensus among taxpayers for critical changes, including increasing the additional income tax deduction limit under Sec 80CCD 1B. Additionally, there is a call to raise the tax-free withdrawal limit at maturity, aligning it with other retirement savings instruments like EPF.

What changes do salaried taxpayers want in NPS from FM Nirmala Sitharaman when she presents the first Budget 2024 under the Modi 3.0 regime?

NPS: 8 critical changes  salaried taxpayers in India expect from FM in budget 2024

 

1)Increase in additional tax deduction limit

Siddharth Maurya, Founder and MD of Vibhavangal Anukulakara, advocates raising Sec 80CCD 1B limit from 50,000 to 1 lakh, offering potential savings of up to 15,600 for those in the 30% tax bracket.

Ashish Aggarwal, Director at Acube Ventures, also supports increasing Sec 80CCD(1B) deduction from 50,000 to 1 lakh to bolster retirement savings.

2)Enhanced tax-free withdrawal

Siddharth Maurya calls for raising the tax-free withdrawal limit at maturity from 60% to 80%, aligning with EPF taxation standards.

Gaurav Singh Parmar, Associate Director at Fincorpit Consulting, advocates raising the tax-free withdrawal limit at maturity from 60% to 80% to increase the attractiveness of NPS.

3)Flexibility in withdrawals

Siddharth Maurya urges flexibility in premature withdrawals for critical life events without penalties. He also seeks higher equity exposure beyond the current 75% cap for better returns.

4)Demand for guaranteed returns

Siddharth Maurya pushes to introduce guaranteed return options akin to schemes like PPF within NPS.

 

Also Read | Budget 2024: Govt staff may get 50% of last salary as pension under NPS — report
Also Read | Budget 2024: 10 expectations from FM Nirmala Sitharaman for retirement planning
Also Read | Why are corporate employees opting for NPS for wealth generation?

5)Rationalisation of NPS Tier-II account

Siddharth Maurya calls for restructuring to enhance the attractiveness of short-term savings.

6)Seeking increased tax benefits

Abhishekh Soni, CEO and Co-founder of Tax2win, advocates for higher tax benefits, including potential increases in contribution limits and improved withdrawal flexibility under NPS.

7)Employer's contribution deduction

Abhishekh Soni proposes raising the employer's NPS contribution deduction limit from 10% to 12%, aligning it with PF contribution exemptions.

8)Potential new tax regime deduction

Abhishekh Soni suggests introducing an additional 50,000 deduction under the new tax regime for NPS.

These proposals aim to make NPS more attractive and beneficial for retirement planning, addressing taxpayers' evolving needs and expectations nationwide.
 

Government employees under NPS may soon receive 50% of their last pay as pension: Report

According to a report by The Times of India, discussions are underway to address payout disparities for central government employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS). It is anticipated that these employees may soon receive 50% of their last drawn pay as pension. This initiative follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a committee chaired by Finance Secretary TV Somanathan to explore this proposal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBudget 2024: 8 changes salaried taxpayers want in NPS from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.00
11:20 AM | 11 JUL 2024
2.05 (1.19%)

Tata Steel

169.95
11:20 AM | 11 JUL 2024
1.95 (1.16%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

304.30
11:20 AM | 11 JUL 2024
3.95 (1.32%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.95
11:20 AM | 11 JUL 2024
6.9 (2.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

237.00
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.25 (7.85%)

Sona Blw Precision Forgings

738.15
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
48.85 (7.09%)

Engineers India

279.85
11:17 AM | 11 JUL 2024
17.6 (6.71%)

NMDC Steel

60.52
11:16 AM | 11 JUL 2024
2.88 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Money

    More From Popular in Money
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue