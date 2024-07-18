Budget 2024: Make personal tax regime attractive to chart path for Viksit Bharat
Summary
- The government’s priorities are (or should be) to create more jobs, make interventions that will help manage inflation, address income inequality, and put more money in the hands of the people to spend more to keep the economy buzzing.
NEW DELHI : The full Union Budget 2024-25 is to be presented by the re-elected government on 23 July. The taxpayers’ expectations from the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are well known. The overarching expectation is that the government will announce measures to increase personal disposable income. The common person expects that the tax burden would be spread across a larger taxpayer base such that the tax cost per person is rationalized.