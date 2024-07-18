Enough resources

With the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of over 8% in 2023-24, buoyancy in total tax collections and the significant amount of the Reserve Bank of India dividend, the government has the resources at its disposal for measures aimed at putting more money in the hands of the people. Given the better performance of the industry from a supply side, higher disposable income may not impact inflation. Therefore, it would be prudent to rationalize the tax rates to make it more attractive. It could be tempting to collect more personal taxes, but the impact can be far greater if more money is left in the hands of the taxpayers for higher spending, savings and investments. Therefore, as a principle, the time is right to revise personal tax slabs. The government will end up collecting more taxes due to the greater buoyancy in the economy without having to increase personal taxes.