Budget 2024: How will capital gains tax tweaks impact taxpayers? Beneficial, says I-T department. Here’s the math

Budget 2024: With too many capital gains tax-related changes coming into force, that too with immediate effect, taxpayers are anxious about the impact on their tax liability. Tax rates have been changed, exemption limit has been raised and indexation has been phased out.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published24 Jul 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Budget 2024: What has come as a blow to taxpayers is that the tax rate on LTCG on all other assets besides equity has been slashed from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent, and indexation benefit has been taken away.
Budget 2024: What has come as a blow to taxpayers is that the tax rate on LTCG on all other assets besides equity has been slashed from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent, and indexation benefit has been taken away.

In the Union Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, the tax rates for long-term capital gains (LTCG) and short-term capital gains (STCG) have been tweaked.

The changes include raising the tax rate on long-term capital gains on equity from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, while the tax rate on short-term capital gains on equity was hiked from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. Besides, exemption limit of 1 lakh on sale of equity has been raised to 1.25 lakh on LTCG.

Apart from this, what has come as a major blow to taxpayers is that the LTCG rate on all other assets has been slashed from 20 per cent to 12.5 per cent, while the indexation benefit has been phased out.

“The budget raised capital gains taxes (CGT) for listed securities, potentially discouraging some new retail investors. However, the increased Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives is positive,” said CA Paaras Gangwal, Founder of ThetaVega Capital.

Will it lead to higher or lower tax liability?

Well, with too many capital gains-related changes coming into force, that too with immediate effect, taxpayers are anxious about the impact on their tax liability.

The Income Tax (I-T) department has deconstructed the changes and asserted that these changes are beneficial in most cases.

Also Read | LTCG vs STCG: Budget 2024 hikes capital gains tax with immediate effect

Property bought 10 years ago

Suppose the purchase price of a property is 100, the annual returns range between 9 per cent and 15 per cent and the purchase year is 2014-15. In this case, the following would be the tax liability as per old and new tax rates:

Sale Value                 Return pa (%) Tax (old) Tax (new)
400                                                    14.949.837.5
300                                              11.629.825
250                                                9.619.818.75
240                             9.117.817.5

(Source: Income Tax department)

As you can see from the above example, the new tax rate without indexation is beneficial in most cases. And in this particular example, when the property is held for 10 years, it is beneficial to taxpayers as the price has risen by 2.4 times or more.

Property bought 5 years ago

Suppose the purchase price is 100 and the annual returns range between 11 per cent and 20 per cent. The purchase year is 2019-20 (i.e., five years ago).

Sale Value                  Return (p.a.) Tax (old) Tax (New)
250                                       2024.818.8
225                                                17.619.815.6
200                                             14.914.812.5
175                                        11.89.89.4
170                                                  11.28.88.75

(Source: Income Tax department)

As the above illustration shows, the new regime is beneficial for the property held for five years as it has appreciated 1.7 times or more.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: New tax slabs in effect for FY2025

From the above examples, it is clear that only where returns are low (less than about 9-11 per cent per annum) that the earlier tax rate is beneficial but such low returns in real estate are unrealistic and rare.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 07:14 PM IST
