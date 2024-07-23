Budget 2024: Do you earn ₹20 lakh, how much income tax you need to pay now?

  • Budget 2024: According to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, taxpayers will now save 17,500 due to the proposed changed in the income tax regime.

Riya R Alex
Published23 Jul 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister proposes key changes in income tax slabs..
Budget 2024: Finance Minister proposes key changes in income tax slabs..

The union government in Budget 2024 has proposed key changes in the income tax regime. Finance Nirmala Sitharaman has announced changes in income tax slabs for the salaried individuals. The rates, however remain the same.

The slab of 3 lakh to 6 lakh has been expanded to 3 lakh to 7 lakh . The rate of taxation, that is 5%, remains unchanged. Similarly, the other new slabs are 7lakh to 10lakh at 10%, Rs10 lakh to 12lakh at 15%, 12lakh to 15lakh at 20% and income above 15lakh at 30%.

 

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 23, 2024: Market & Budget 2024: What should be your investment strategy now? 8 experts share advise

Here is how much you will have to pay if you earn 20lakh. If your income is 20lakhs, you will have to pay 3 lakh in taxes and thus will be left with 17 lakh according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

 

Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces change in income tax slabs.

The standard deduction has been revised to 75,000 to 50,000. The standard deduction is a provision by which a fixed amount is deducted from the gross income of salaried individuals and pensioners before arriving at their taxable income.

 

Also Read | ‘Taxing rents only as income from house property’: Deepak Shenoy

FM also simplified the capital gains taxation by introducing a flat rate of 20 percent on short term capital gain while on all other financial assets and non-financial assets continuing to attract the applicable tax rate.

“Long term gains on all financial and non-financial assets, on the other hand, will attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent. For the benefit of the lower and middle-income classes, I propose to increase the limit of exemption of capital gains on certain financial assets to 1.25 lakh per year,” she said.

Also Read | Budget 2024: What should be your market strategy now? 8 experts share advise

Sitharaman proposed to review and simplify the Income Tax Act, 1961

During the Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I announce a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act 1961. This will reduce disputes and litigation. It is proposed to be completed in 6 months."

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 05:47 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBudget 2024: Do you earn ₹20 lakh, how much income tax you need to pay now?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue