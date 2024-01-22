Budget 2024 expectations: Extending tax exemption for pension and annuity plans
Experts recommend introducing a separate tax deduction limit for life insurance and changing tax sections 80C and 80D to provide separate tax breaks for life and health insurance payments, as well as fixed-term insurance plans, to enhance social security
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Narendra Modi's govt Interim Budget 2024 on 1 February 2024. Making taxes simpler or removing them for pension and annuity products will encourage more people to invest in these important financial protections, believe experts. Investing in pension and annuity products is crucial for income after retirement.