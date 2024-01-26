Budget 2024 Expectations: What fintech and digital lending industry expects this year?
The thriving fintech and digital lending industry in India, encompassing the gold loan sector, delivers innovative and accessible credit solutions to millions in rural and underserved areas through digital platforms and technologies. Let's delve into what these sectors anticipate from Budget 2024.
India's fintech and digital lending industry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the financial sector, with a projected market size of $720 billion by 2030. Within the fintech segment, the gold loan industry exhibits substantial growth prospects.