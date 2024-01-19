Budget 2024: ITR deadline should be extended, says Hiren Thakkar of Hiren S Thakkar and Associates
In an interview with MintGenie, Thakkar said that in GST, there could be some rationalisation of rates because many basic necessity items are taxed at a higher band.
The government undertook the rationalisation of income tax slabs and launched a new tax regime in which tax rates were highly reduced, addressing a long-standing need in the last Budget, says Hiren Thakkar, Proprietor, Hiren S Thakkar & Associates Chartered Accountants.