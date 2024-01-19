Budget 2024: Standard deduction should be raised to ₹65,000, says Deepashree Shetty of BDO India
Deepashree Shetty, Partner, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India, shares her views on expectations from the interim Budget 2024 such as raising standard deduction limit to ₹65,000, allowing NRIs to get their income tax return verification done on their overseas mobile numbers and more.
When Indians live abroad, they should be able to get their ITR (income tax return) verification done through OTP on foreign mobile numbers, says Deepashree Shetty, Partner, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India, while sharing her expectations from the interim Budget 2024.