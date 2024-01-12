Budget 2024: Some modifications in personal tax quite possible, says Sujit Bangar of TaxBuddy
The deduction available under Section 80D may be enhanced to ₹75,000/- from the existing ₹25,000/- to promote health insurance, given rising health care costs.
Deduction against school fees may be de-coupled from Section 80C and separate deduction may be offered for this purpose in the upcoming interim Budget 2024, says Sujit Bangar, Founder, Taxbuddy.com.
