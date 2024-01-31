Budget 2024: Some tinkering with standard deduction may happen, says Trupti Agrawal of WhiteOak Capital
Trupti Agrawal of WhiteOak Capital shares her views on the expectations from interim Budget 2024, India’s macro-economic environment, sectors that are likely to get a boost this year, and the need to overlook short-term market movement.
Stock market’s direction in the short term is similar to the flip of a coin. So, it is advisable to spot opportunities in great businesses at good valuations, says Trupti Agrawal, Fund Manager, WhiteOak Capital AMC, in an email interview with MintGenie.
