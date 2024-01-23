Budget 2024: Will there be changes in tax slabs? Income tax reforms expected from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
As we approach the 2024 budget, speculation is rife about possible changes to the tax slabs to provide relief to the common taxpayer.
Anticipation is mounting regarding the upcoming Budget 2024 and the potential reforms it may bring, particularly in the realm of income tax. The annual budget is a crucial policy document that outlines the government's fiscal plans for the year ahead. For taxpayers and businesses alike, understanding the potential changes in income tax regulations is of paramount importance. In this article, we delve into the key areas where reforms are anticipated and explore the potential impact on individuals and businesses.