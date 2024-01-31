Budget 2024: Five changes in income tax rules that the middle class seeks from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024: The middle class is eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget 2024 tomorrow, 1 February. The upcoming budget will be an ‘interim’ one as the government faces a general election this year, in April-May. The full budget will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether a re-elected or new one. The middle class is eagerly awaiting some income tax reforms that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo. The middle class is expecting that there will be a rise in some tax exemption limits available under various sections like, Section 80C, and Section 80D.