Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces removal of direct tax demands, faster processing time. Details here
The Interim Budget maintains existing rates for direct and indirect taxes. Outstanding direct tax demands up to ₹25,000 for the period until FY 2009-10 and up to ₹10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15 are eliminated. The average processing time for tax returns has dropped to 10 days.
The central government has declared that there will be no alterations to income tax slabs or other significant taxes in the forthcoming financial year. While presenting the vote-on-account Budget for 2024 on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the existing income tax slabs, implemented in the preceding budget, will persist. This implies that the current income tax slabs and rates, applicable for the financial year 2023-24, will extend into the forthcoming year.