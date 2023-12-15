Budget 2024: From minor tax sops to enhanced exemption limits, here's what financial experts expect
The interim budget would soon be presented before the Parliament on February 1, 2024. The interim budget will exclusively address necessary expenditures, typically having a restricted scope and excluding significant policy alterations or the introduction of new programs.
The government is scheduled to unveil the annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025 after the conclusion of the general elections next year. In the meantime, an interim budget will be presented on a “Vote on Account" basis on February 01 of the upcoming year. The interim budget will exclusively address necessary expenditures, typically having a restricted scope and excluding significant policy alterations or the introduction of new programs.