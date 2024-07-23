Budget 2024: How budget ’may help save ₹35,000’ for Indian family pensioners

Nirmala Sitharaman announced a plan to increase the family pension deduction amount for better financial stability for the citizens. The deduction amount is proposed to be increased to 25,000 from 15,000, under the new tax regime.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published23 Jul 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2024 on Tuesday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2024 on Tuesday.(PTI)

Budget 2024: The Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman announced a plan to increase the family pension deduction amount for the better financial stability of the four crore salaried individuals and pensioners, according to the budget announcement on July 23.

The deduction amount is proposed to be increased to 25,000 from 15,000, under the new tax regime, according to the Budget announcement.

“Deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from 15,000 to 25,000," as per the Budget announcement. This move along with the standard deduction for salaried employees will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners, according to the Finance Minister's statement.

“The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from 50,000 to 75,000,” said Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget address.

The government also proposed to increase the amount of deduction which is allowed to an employer for a pension scheme referred to in section 80CCD. The goal is to increase it to 14 per cent of the salary from the current value of 10 per of the salary received by an employee.

In the case of a private employee under the new tax regime, the deduction amount will not be allowed to exceed 14 per cent of the salary of the employee in place of 10 per cent, as per the new announcement in the Budget.

“New Income Tax Scheme relaxations in standard deduction, slabs reduction and family pension deduction relaxation may help in savings of around Rs.35,000 per taxpayer,” said Vivek Jalan, Partner Tax Connect, a pan-India multidisciplinary firm.

Mint reported earlier, that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) allowed women employees and pensioners to nominate their children for receiving the family pension over their spouse, as per a report released in January.

 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 05:39 PM IST
