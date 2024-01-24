Budget 2024: How FM Nirmala Sitharaman can make the new income tax regime attractive?
Taxpayers hope for increase in exemption limit, standard deduction, and housing loan benefits in Budget 2024
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a new tax regime in the Union Budget 2020-21. However, it comes with certain conditions. The government is trying to make the new tax regime attractive for income taxpayers. From 1 April, 2023, the new income tax regime has been made the default tax regime. However, the citizens have the option to avail the benefits of the old tax regime.