Budget 2024: How will EPFO enrolment benefit first-time employees and employers? Govt’s 3 schemes aimed to boost hiring

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman unveils three schemes to benefit first-time employees through EPFO enrolment, including subsidies, job creation incentives, and employer support.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated23 Jul 2024, 04:19 PM IST
Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman unveils three schemes to benefit first-time employees through EPFO enrolment.
Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman unveils three schemes to benefit first-time employees through EPFO enrolment.

Budget 2024:  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced three employment-linked incentive schemes for employers and employees based on enrolment in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), as part of the government's efforts to boost hiring.

These three schemes, including Scheme A (one month's salary for freshers), Scheme B (job creation in manufacturing), and Scheme C (support to employers), have been proposed to benefit first-time employees as they enrol in the EPFO.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Corporate Reactions Live Updates: FM Sitharaman tables budget

“Our government will implement the following three schemes for employment -linked incentive as part of the Prime Minister's package — enrollment in the EPF, focus on recognition of first-time employees, and support to employees and employers scheme,” FM Sitharaman said in her Budget 2024 today.

“Direct Benefit Transfer of one month's salary in three instalments to first-time employees as registered in the EPFO will be up to 15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of 1 lakh per month,” she added.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: From jobs boost to fiscal consolidation

All you need to know about 3 new employment-linked schemes

Scheme A: Under this scheme, first-timers will get one month's wages as a subsidy of up to 15,000 as they have a learning curve before they become fully productive. It applies to all sectors and all persons newly entering the workforce (EPFO) with a wage/salary of less than 1 lakh per month. FM Sitharaman announced that the subsidy will be paid to the employee in three instalments. To avail this, the employee must undergo a compulsory online Financial Literacy course before claiming the second instalment. Subsidy needs to be refunded by the employer if the employment to the first timer ends within 12 months of recruitment. This scheme will be applicable for two years.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: New tax slabs, standard deduction, other details

Scheme B: Under this scheme, all corporate and non-corporate employers with a three-year track record of EPFO contribution will be eligible. It is applicable for substantial hiring of first-time employees in the manufacturing sector. The employer must hire at least the following number of previously non-EPFO enrolled workers — 50 or 25% of the baseline. 

Also Read | Budget 2024 Political Reactions Live: ’Budget will give power to…’, says PM

Scheme C: This scheme applies to an employer who increases employment above the baseline (the previous year’s number of EPFO employees) by at least two employees (for those with less than 50 employees) or 5 employees (for those with 50 or more employees) and sustains the higher level, and for employees whose salary does not exceed 1,00,000 per month. It is pertinent to note that new employees under this part need not be new entrants to EPFO. Under this, for two years, the government will reimburse EPFO employer contribution [up to] 3,000 per month to the employer for the additional employees hired in the previous year. It does not apply to those employees covered under part B.

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 04:19 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBudget 2024: How will EPFO enrolment benefit first-time employees and employers? Govt’s 3 schemes aimed to boost hiring

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue