Budget 2024: Rent from residential property loses business income tag
Summary
- The proposed amendment aims to restrict the deductions available for such income and minimise bogus claims.
In Budget 2024, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant amendment regarding the treatment of rental income from residential property. Previously, individuals could report their rental income as business income, but this will now change. Rental income from residential property must be reported under the 'Income from House Property' category, as per Section 24 of the Income Tax Act.