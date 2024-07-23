Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman says taxpayers can save up to ₹17,500 under new tax regime. Here’s how

Budget 2024: Under the latest changes, the income bracket up to 7 lakh — instead of only till 6 lakh earlier — will now attract 5 percent tax rate.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published23 Jul 2024, 06:57 PM IST
In Budget 2024, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revised income tax slabs under the New Tax Regime, offering considerable savings in the hands of salaried taxpayers.

After the revision of income tax slabs, there is no tax liability for income up to 3 lakh. However, as the changes announced in Budget 2024 come into effect, the income bracket up to 7 lakh — instead of only till 6 lakh earlier — will now attract 5 percent tax rate. Likewise, 10 percent tax liability will be levied on income up to 10 lakh instead of only 9 lakh earlier.

Tax rates for other income brackets continue to remain the same.

Also Read | Budget 2024: How to calculate income tax based on the new tax regime?

However, another key change that Sitharaman has introduced relates to higher standard deduction, which was raised from 50,000 to 75,000 from FY 2024-25.

Collectively, these changes can enable a salaried taxpayer (in the 30 percent tax bracket) to save up to 17,500 in total tax outgo under the new tax regime.

“As a result of these changes, a salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to 17,500 in income tax,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech in Parliament on Tuesday.

Let us understand how this 17,500 was calculated

Suppose a taxpayer earns 15,00,000 and thereby falls in the 30 percent tax bracket.

I. For 3-6 lakh income, tax liability is 15,000 as per current rates whereas it is 20,000 as per the latest changes. There is an additional tax of 5,000 which is -5,000.

Also Read | Budget 2024: FM heightens standard deduction to ₹75,000 under new regime

II. For income of 9-12 lakh, tax liability is 15 percent as per the current rates, which becomes 45,000. As per the new slabs, tax liability for income between 10 and 12 lakh is 15 percent, thus bringing the tax amount to 30,000. The total saving here is 15,000 (45,000 - 30,000).

III. When you factor in both I and II, the total saving is 10,000 (15,000 -5,000).

Calculation of saving to the tune of 17,500 is shown here.

IV. There is an additional standard deduction of 25,000 for someone with 30 percent tax bracket, this leads to the total saving of 7,500 (30% of 25,000).

When you add III and IV, the total savings become 17,500.

So, this is how a taxpayer who earns 15,00,000 stands to save 17,500 with implementation of new rates under the new tax regime.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 06:57 PM IST
