With Union Budget 2024, just days away, individual taxpayers wish that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will fulfill some of their wishes. They have certain wishes for the Finance Minister, including raising the deduction limit under Section 80 C to make the accumulated balance in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) tax-free at the time of withdrawal.