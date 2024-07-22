Budget 2024: Know the real tax on your income

The new tax regime offers no respite. Inflation-adjusted figures show real rates are between 11% and 64% for those earning ₹10 lakh to ₹5 crore. "A closer look at the numbers reveals that the positive impact of the new regime is felt only on incomes up to ₹15 lakh. Up to this level, the effective tax rates appear to be lower than inflation-adjusted values from 2013-14. Above ₹15 lakh, there is no inflation adjustment provided by the new regime," BankBazaar said in a report.