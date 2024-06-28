Budget 2024: Here are the four key expectations from life insurers
Summary
- Favourable tax treatment for annuities is on life insurers' wish list
NEW DELHI : As India's insurance regulator seeks to insure every citizen by 2047, the life insurance industry wants the government to add more incentives to increase penetration in the Union Budget 2024-25. The industry believes that the incentives would not only make insurance affordable, but would also facilitate long-term funds for investing in key areas of the economy.