Budget 2024: Here are the four key expectations from life insurers

2) NPS-like tax incentive on annuity plans

The contribution to the national pension system (NPS) gets tax deduction under Section 80CCD (1b) of the Income Tax Act. Once the account matures, 60% of the accumulated corpus can be withdrawn tax free while the remaining 40% must go into annuity plans to generate regular pension. "The current ₹50,000 tax exemption for the NPS under Section 80CCD(1B) should also apply to pension and annuity plans provided by life insurers to encourage more people to avail them," says Satishwar.